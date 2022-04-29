ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMS President Boles headlines ‘Tribute to Indy 500’

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles spent his evening at Parkview Field on Thursday as part of the TinCaps’ “Tribute to Indy 500 Night.”

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 29.

Last year’s winner Helio Castroneves is looking to make history, as a victory would make Castroneves the first five-time winner in Indy 500 history. He’s currently tied with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser with four wins.

Other intriguing storylines for this year’s race include seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s first time in the race, Roger Penske’s relatively recent purchase of the Speedway, and a number of young drivers (Herta, O’Ward, VeeKay, Palou) ascending to the top of the sport.

