Congress & Courts

'He lost my trust': Why Madison Cawthorn is in trouble with GOP

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) finds himself in hot water, facing criticism...

Comments / 12

Dennis Pittman
3d ago

Why is it that most of these problem children are republican? Could trump answer that.......? He should,,,,they are of his spasm. This boy should be sent to bed without his dinner and no milk and cookies! Nobody carries a loaded weapon buy mistake. Cuff him before someone gets hurt.

RarityStation51
3d ago

I live here in NC and Madison Cawthorn is a disaster and disgrace to my home state..... He has got to go.....

