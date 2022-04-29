ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police Investigate After Human Remains Found In Tulsa

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa police are investigating after finding a body near a McDonald's Drive Through on Thursday night. Police say the body had likely been there for several months and was severely decomposed when found. Police say just after...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Human Remains Found In SW OKC Neighborhood Identified As Prehistoric

News 9 has learned new information about a human skull investigators said was found at a construction site in Southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the skull is not from a recent homicide or death. The medical examiner said the skull is prehistoric and has given it to archaeologists to conduct further studies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigating Midwest City Shooting Near Reno & Douglas

Police are on the scene investigating a shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park in Midwest City where officers say a suspect is in custody. Officers have Reno and Douglas blocked off as they investigate. Authorities on the scene told News 9 that there are no injuries. Stay tuned...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After Northwest OKC Police Pursuit

Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody after they were engaged in a pursuit overnight. Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over driving a U-Haul truck near Northwest 36th on Interstate 235 when the suspect sped away. After a short pursuit, police said the suspect tried...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Human Remains#911#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Crimestoppers
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Police: 2 People In Custody After Overnight Police Chase

Oklahoma City police say two people are in custody in connection with an overnight chase. Officers say they tried to stop a car near Northwest 48th and Indiana for speeding, but the driver took off. The car eventually stopped in a neighborhood near May and I-44 after police say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Woman Taken To Hospital Following Shooting

Oklahoma City police said a woman has been hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. near Interstate 44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP: Person Dies After Crash On Muskogee Turnpike

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died after a crash near Coweta Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened on the Muskogee Turnpike just after midnight. They said 71-year-old Harlie Gray of Muskogee was driving one of the cars involved and a man from Wagoner was driving the other.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Authorities Identify 27-Year-Old Man Killed In SW OKC Collision

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly collision between a car and motorcycle in southwest OKC. Cody Lee Beal, 27, died on the scene of the crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and North Council...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy