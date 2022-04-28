ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons add major offensive weapon for Marcus Mariota in 2022 NFL Draft

By Zachary Neel
Things are really looking up for Marcus Mariota and the army of fans that currently back him across the nation.

After he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year and given a chance to rejuvenate his career as a starting quarterback, he also was just gifted a playmaking wide receiver in the NFL draft that has the chance to be transcendent.

With the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London, from the USC Trojans. At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, London has the size to be a dominant NFL receiver, and he also ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine earlier this year.

In three years with the Trojans, London had 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

There are a lot of holes on the Falcons’ roster, but with the addition of London, Atlanta has a promising young core of receivers that Mariota can target. Last season, they drafted TE Kyle Pitts in the first round, a generational tight end who finished his rookie season with over 1,000 yards receiving.

