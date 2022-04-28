ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

How USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire graded the NY Giants’ selection of Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLCcy_0fNbv9Wb00

Kayvon Thibodeaux is headed to the Big Apple.

The former Oregon Ducks superstar was selected fifth in the 2022 NFL draft by the New York Giants, setting him up to begin his career in the sports capital of the country.

Thibodeaux was mocked everywhere from No. 2 to No. 10 leading up to the draft, but most believe the Giants have a steal getting Thibodeaux at No. 5.

That includes the fine folks over at USA TODAY Sports’ Touchdown Wire, who gave the Giants an “A” grade for their selection of the Oregon star.

When evaluating players, you have to understand the difference between effort and impact. There are players who make things look easier than they should be, and there are players who aren’t always utilized in all the ways that could make them special. It’s my belief that Thibodeaux suffers from both issues. He’s such an amazing raw athlete, we wind up expecting more of him at times than he may be capable of, given his current techniques and limitations. Is Thibodeaux’s impact muted at times when it shouldn’t be? Yes, but I do not see a consistent effort problem that would drop him down my rankings. I see a player who is not a traditional edge defender, and may be capable of much more in a different structure.

Thibodeaux was the No. 1 recruit in the country when he joined the Ducks in 2019. Over the past three years, he racked up numerous accolades; including Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, the Morris Trophy as the conference’s top defensive lineman in 2020, and he was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021.

Now he gets a chance to prove his worth in the NFL — and the scrutiny of New York’s notoriously difficult media landscape should add more fuel to his fire.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Related

Projected salary and signing bonus for New York Giants draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Ny Giants#The Big Apple#Oregon Ducks#The New York Giants#Pac 12
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeAndre Hopkins' PED suspension is terrible timing for Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are doing work to dominate the NFL’s wide receiver discourse over the past week. Not in a good way, mind you. Four days after trading a first-round pick for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — a wide receiver who ranked 103rd in the league last season with 6.9 yards per target — the Cardinals wound up in the spotlight again. Monday, the league announced five-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy