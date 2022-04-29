ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PF1fI_0fNbv5zh00

April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms.

The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."

Kemp said Thursday during a press conference at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center that the measure protects "academic freedom."

"It ensures all of our state and nation's history is taught accurately, because here in Georgia our classrooms will not be pawns to those who indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas," he said.

Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, said the organization's legal teams were "prepared to defend the constitutional rights of students and educators if this law impedes their ability to learn and teach."

"Whether you are White, Black, Hispanic or Asian -- most parents want their children to learn about history the way they learn about math -- as accurately as possible," said Young.

The law also establishes an athletic executive oversight committee in the state with the authority to establish a ban on transgender athletes competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at high schools in the state.

Kemp also signed a measure banning literature or books deemed offensive from school libraries as well as a "Parents' Bill of Rights," which provides greater transparency to parents and legal guardians about the curriculum taught to their students.

On Thursday, Kemp said the legislation puts the state's children "ahead of partisan agenda and gets parents back in charge of their kids education."

Comments / 37

Angelia C
3d ago

in CRT my child would be taught to feel guilty about being white and thus be ashamed of being white....both of which they have no control

Reply(2)
11
Bugger That
4d ago

And so it goes. Trump's Neo-Nazi personality cult doesn't want children to know anything about sex, racism or anything different from what the cultists want them to know. They live in a fantasy land.

Reply(7)
12
Donald Pack
3d ago

It disgusting how many people here think that racism is a one way street.

Reply
9
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
