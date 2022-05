HAHNVILLE, La. — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Hahnville that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Danielle Summers of Killona. The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling west on LA 3127. At the same time, 49-year-old Billy Ray Hunt was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon south on LA 3160. Hunt was stopped at the LA 3127 intersection, waiting to turn left onto LA 3127.

