AMBUSH, one of the first brands in the fashion space to venture into the metaverse, has joined forces with Monkey Kingdom to launch an exclusive NFT collaboration. The launch, dubbed “AMBUSH The Kingdom,” is comprised of fashion merchandise, kicking off with a co-branded T-shirt. The design simply features AMBUSH and Monkey Kingdom’s logos on the front and back. In addition to the tee, the duo is gearing to up drop a unique NFT collectible. Both holders of Monkey Kingdom and AMBUSH’s NFTs will have access to this drop, in addition to digital and physical garments and accessories. Those who purchase the “AMBUSH The Kingdom” release will be able to dress their new MONKEY LEGENDS avatars in AMBUSH gear.

APPAREL ・ 5 HOURS AGO