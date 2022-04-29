ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Washington's Trent McDuffie to Kansas City Chiefs

St. John Bosco High School (California) is known for producing superstar athletic talent.

So, too, is the defensive backfield of the Washington Huskies football program.

It only makes sense, then, that Trent McDuffie is set to continue the tradition by becoming a first-round draft pick.

He was selected No. 21 overall after the Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots.

Here's how he was rated as a prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2019:

247Sports

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 61 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback

Notable : In his scouting report, Greg Biggins compared McDuffie to Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Safe to say 247Sports had McDuffie pegged as a future high NFL draft pick.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Andrew Booth Jr., both potential first-round picks, were listed ahead of McDuffie in the cornerback rankings.

Rivals

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Not rated nationally, No. 29 athlete, No. 41 prospect in California

Notable : Rivals was much lower on McDuffie than 247Sports, as he was considered a low four-star prospect.

And that's with an All-American Bowl invitation and appearance.

Still, he was ranked as a bluechip prospect.

ESPN

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 131 overall prospect, No. 11 cornerback

Notable : The All-American Bowl selection missed out on the top-100, but was still listed as a high four-star prospect.

Senior season highlights

