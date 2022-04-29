ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yankton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
City
Yankton, SD
County
Yankton County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 18.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:31:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard Farms, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Florissant around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grafton, Elsah, Portage Des Sioux, West Alton, Alton and Godfrey. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 227. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:36:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR BAYAMON, CATANO, GUAYNABO AND SAN JUAN MUNICIPALITIES At 436 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated that the shower and thunderstorm activity has greatly diminished over the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen tonight. Any additional rainfall accumulation is expected to be less than 1 inch. There is still flooding in the area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Dallas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Saline SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS FAULKNER GARLAND GRANT PERRY PULASKI SALINE IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CLARK DALLAS HOT SPRING OUACHITA PIKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARKADELPHIA, BENTON, BRYANT, CAMDEN, CONWAY, FORDYCE, GLENWOOD, HOT SPRINGS, LITTLE ROCK, MALVERN, MURFREESBORO, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, PERRYVILLE, AND SHERIDAN.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Parker and northwestern Tarrant Counties through 215 AM CDT At 130 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Azle, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Watauga, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, Briar, North Richland Hills, Pecan Acres, Reno, Westworth Village, Blue Mound, Pelican Bay and Haslet. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 47 and 65. Interstate 30 between mile markers 8 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Muhlenberg, eastern Christian, southeastern McLean, eastern Hopkins and Todd Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Madisonville to near Graham to 6 miles west of Weir to near Crofton to near Hopkinsville to near Big Rock. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Graham around 125 AM CDT. Central City, Fort Campbell, Powderly and Greenville around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oak Grove, Weir, Livermore, Dunmor, Elkton and Guthrie. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 78 and 92. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 40 and 64. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains as well as the West Central Highlands from Noon to 9 pm MDT today and again on Wednesday from 10 am to 9 pm MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. For Wednesday, west to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 9 to 15 percent today and 6 to 12 percent Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT Strong downslope winds have been decreasing in the southern Owens Valley and adjacent eastern Sierra slopes and speeds will continue to diminish after midnight through early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Big Creek at Blairstown The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Localized areas up to 12 inches of snowfall is possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph on Wednesday will cause visibility reductions at times. * WHERE...Arlington, Centennial, Albany, Woods Landing, and the higher mountain terrain above 8000 feet for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will occur on Wednesday, reducing visibility at times to 1 mile or less. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact those planning on a commute from Laramie to Rawlins on Interstate 80.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...East 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * TIMING...Through 6 pm Today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of *X to X* feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

