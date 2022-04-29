Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Parker and northwestern Tarrant Counties through 215 AM CDT At 130 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Azle, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Watauga, Saginaw, White Settlement, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, Briar, North Richland Hills, Pecan Acres, Reno, Westworth Village, Blue Mound, Pelican Bay and Haslet. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 47 and 65. Interstate 30 between mile markers 8 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0