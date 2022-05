MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mosquito Control will be on the move Monday to spray several cities amid last week’s rainfall. Monday morning, crews will be spraying Hialeah, Indian Creek, North Miami and North Miami Beach to eliminate mosquitoes and larvae. This usually happens in the pre-dawn hours, weather permitting. If you spot the trucks outside, be sure to stand 100 feet away.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO