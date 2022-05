Óscar Martin’s critically acclaimed Spanish thriller Amigo, which played to sold-out crowds in Fantastic Fest and Sitges and won more than 30 awards at film festivals, has been acquired for multiple territories — including the U.S. and U.K. — in a joint deal by Dekanalog and Northern Banner, the sister distribution arm of Raven Banner Releasing. The film, which stars iconic creature performer Javier Botet (Crimson Peak, It 1 and 2, The Conjuring 2) in a rare dramatic role alongside his regular comedy companion, David Pareja, has been picked up exclusively for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.More...

MOVIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO