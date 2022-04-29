ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers select QB Kenny Pickett

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGK59_0fNbsYRK00

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, as the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a standout 2021 season, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. He owns the Panthers’ single season records for both categories.

Jahan Dotson selected by Washington Commanders

Pickett lead the Panthers to the ACC Championship and an 11-2 record. He was named a first team All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

