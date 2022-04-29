Pittsburgh Steelers select QB Kenny Pickett

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, as the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a standout 2021 season, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. He owns the Panthers’ single season records for both categories.

Pickett lead the Panthers to the ACC Championship and an 11-2 record. He was named a first team All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

