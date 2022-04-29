Steelers use first round pick on future quarterback

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett was the first quarterback taken off the board.

In 2021, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and led the Panthers to the ACC championship. On the ground, he ran for 241 yards and 5 scores.

Last season, Pickett was a Heisman Memorial Trophy Finalist, the ACC Player of the Year (overall and offensive) and an All-American.

Pickett finished his career as Pitt’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112), touchdown responsibility (103) and passing touchdowns (81). Pickett also holds the school record for most career rushing touchdowns with 20.

Pickett is the winningest starting quarterback in Pitt history with 32 victories, posting a 32-17 record over 49 career starts.

The Steelers have six remaining picks over the next two days of the NFL Draft. Those draft picks include:

Round 2: Pick 20 – #52 overall

Round 3: Pick 20 – #84 overall

Round 4: Pick 33 – #138 overall

Round 6: Pick 30 – #208 overall

Round 7: Pick 4 – #225 overall

Round 7: Pick 20 – #241 overall

