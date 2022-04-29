ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Child struck by car outside Roseville Middle School is fighting for her life, family says

 4 days ago
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A seventh-grade girl who was struck by a car Tuesday at an intersection near Roseville Middle School is fighting for her life, according to her family.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) in the area of Martin Road and Barkman Street.

Julia Grace Wallace has been hospitalized since the crash and her parents said she is dealing with a traumatic brain injury.

“We’re not giving up hope. We have faith,” Julia’s aunt Julianne Deblauwe said. “We are gonna fight for her until whatever happens, happens.”

The 12-year-old was crossing the street at a crosswalk, but there was no crossing guard or stop sign as extra safety precautions.

“She told Tina (Julia’s mother) that morning she was OK to walk to school because Tina checked to make sure like everything was OK with that other accident that was happening,” Deblauwe said.

There was more traffic in the area because of a crash and police shooting that happened just about a mile away.

“Even if she wakes up and all of her organs are, she’s in stable condition other than her brain,” Deblauwe said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of the child who was struck by the vehicle. Click here to make a donation.

Comments / 7

Harry Callahan
4d ago

If the student was in crosswalk or at the curb waiting to cross, the driver should be charged. The driver clearly doesn't know the law.

Reply
3
