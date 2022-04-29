ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Man steals Amazon van in Malden as good Samaritans run to the rescue

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
MALDEN, Mass. — Good Samaritans to the rescue near Main Street in Malden, trying to stop the man who stole an Amazon driver’s van, Thursday afternoon.

“He just stepped inside my leg then I got him from his shirt,” said Yosef Tesfaye, one of the Good Samaritans.

The suspect was running and tripped on Yosef’s foot. Malden Police have identified the suspect as 42 year old Michael Cunha of Somerville.

“I just found him right there I was in that spot I couldn’t just let him go,” said Tesfaye.

Sky 25 was over Main Street Thursday afternoon and that’s where police say the Amazon driver was making a delivery. That’s when Cunha jumped into the van and drove off going several blocks when that driver confronted him.

Cunha ran at first trying to get into Tesfaye’s restaurant, Habesha, through a back door.

“He said he was looking for a taxi then the Amazon driver ran up and said he tried to steal his van,” said Tesfaye.

The Good Samaritans cornered the suspect as he yelled for them to leave him alone. Cunha got away but police and a K-9 soon caught up with him.

As for Tesfaye, there’s a reason he jumped into action. He says it’s all because someone recently stole one of his workers cell phones.

“He stole it. They didn’t catch him we have been looking for him so this is the chance that I got somebody trying to steal somebody’s stuff so I have to help him out,” said Tesfaye.

Cunha is being held in police custody tonight. He’s expected to be arraigned in the morning.

