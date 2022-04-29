ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans trade WR AJ Brown to Eagles

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saL0g_0fNbr9fR00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Titans have traded WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown will sign a 4 year, $100 million extension with the Eagles, according to reports. The former Mississippi Rebels wideout has been vocal about wanting more money from the Titans and was seen over the weekend training with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

With the No. 18 pick, the Titans selected Arkansas WR Treylon Burks.

WREG

Titans draft Liberty QB Malik Willis in 3rd round

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the 3rd round, 22nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis transferred from Auburn to Liberty after the 2018 season when Auburn coaches decided he would not be the starter. The NCAA denied his waiver request to play immediately, so he redshirted […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Rebels QB Matt Corral selected by Panthers in 3rd round

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was drafted with the 94th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. According to NFL.com, Playing three years at Oaks Christian and his senior season at Long Beach Poly, Corral was a four-star recruit who had committed to USC and Florida and turned down Alabama, Georgia and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WREG

Former Horn Lake standout Nakobe Dean drafted by Eagles 83rd overall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Former Horn Lake standout Nakobe Dean was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 83rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to NFL.com, Dean is often compared to former Georgia and current NFL linebacker Roquan Smith because of their similar size, athleticism and tackling ability. The Horn Lake, Mississippi, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WREG

Parham and Austin’s amazing journeys from the UM to the NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dylan Parham came to the University of Memphis as a 2-star defensive lineman.  Since then, he’s put on 55 pounds and has emerged as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.   “I’ve been dreaming about being drafted for a long time, so just to have this opportunity is a blessing,” said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke’s jersey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lorenzen Wright’s goddaughter killed, boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greteva Frierson, who was gunned down Friday morning during an apparent act of domestic violence, was the goddaughter of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright. Read the original story here. It is a bad dream Deborah Marion just can not seem to wake from. “It’s like 12 years ago all over again,” Marion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warriors win 117-116 against Grizzlies in Game 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench, hitting 5 of 10 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx employee killed at facility in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning. Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor. Officers said the conveyor folded […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Grizzlies-Warriors schedule is announced

NBA releases schedule for Grizzlies/Warriors series which starts Sunday at FedExForum. Game 1 – Sunday, May 1st at FedExForum-Tip time 2:30 Game 2- Tuesday, May 3rd at FedExForum- Tip time 8:30 Game 3- Saturday, May 7th at Chase Center- Tip time 7:30 Game 4- Monday, May 9th at Chase Center- Tip time 9:00 *Game 5- […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, runs away after texting argument, fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he shot a man in 2020 after agreeing in a text message to fight him. The victim told officers that he and a man he knew named “King Kush Jackson” were arguing with each other through text messages. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Grizzlies are in familiar territory heading into Game 2 vs. Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was so close. So very close. Ja Morant’s drive at the buzzer, falling off the rim. The difference between a series-opening win for the underdog Grizz and being down 0-1 to the more experienced Golden State Warriors. The good news. The Grizzlies have been here before. Just a couple of weeks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

BYU graduate wears LGBTQ+ flag to commencement

BYU graduate Jillian Orr entered the national spotlight when she “flashed” a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag sewn into her graduation regalia at BYU commencement. She did so in protest of Brigham Young University’s policy forbidding its students from participating in any non-heterosexual relationship.
SOCIETY
WREG

