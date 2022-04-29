Titans trade WR AJ Brown to Eagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Titans have traded WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown will sign a 4 year, $100 million extension with the Eagles, according to reports. The former Mississippi Rebels wideout has been vocal about wanting more money from the Titans and was seen over the weekend training with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

With the No. 18 pick, the Titans selected Arkansas WR Treylon Burks.

