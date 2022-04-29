ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34 People Who Literally Had The Worst Day In The Entire World, Like, It's Truly Only Up From Here

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. This person who broke both their legs on the same day:

Broke both legs today :/ from Wellthatsucks

2. This person who just so happened to be parked in their black Jeep Compass when they got this Amber Alert:

I was at Walmart in my black jeep compass and this popped up. Suffice to say I got pulled over and searched. from Wellthatsucks

3. This person who "rolled a joint" on weed day:

I rolled a joint on 04/20. Am I doing this right? from Wellthatsucks

4. This person whose sink became a sinkhole:

Whole kitchen sink just fell out of the counter from Wellthatsucks

5. This person who won't be eating packaged dinners for a long time:

Went back home after a horrible day just to find that my dinner was full of mold.. from Wellthatsucks

6. This person whose strainer broke at the worst possible time:

I guess I will eat dirty sink pasta from Wellthatsucks

7. This person who wanted to feel better, but ended up feeling a whole lot worse:

Got an almost .25 inch electrical burn from physical therapy electrostim machine from Wellthatsucks

8. This person who's just gonna have to go without their gloves forever — sorry:

Left my work gloves outside for a couple of days. Went to got them and found this. from Wellthatsucks

9. This person who spent the better part of their night plucking ticks off their bunny:

went to show my bunny the forrest. sounded better in my head. from Wellthatsucks

10. This person whose dinner had a parasite in it:

A worm in my salmon from Wellthatsucks

11. This person whose car straight-up exploded:

my car exploded on my way to work from Wellthatsucks

12. This person who split their pants, Spongebob style:

Biking to work, and almost there, when my shorts split wide open... about 7 miles from home. from Wellthatsucks

13. This person whose SUV was demolished in one fell swoop:

Tree fell on neighbor's 4Runner from Wellthatsucks

14. This person who narrowly escaped death:

there's the bullet hole from when I got shot at 30 min ago from Wellthatsucks

15. This person who underestimated the power of winter:

Finally brought out the bbq from winter storage from Wellthatsucks

16. This person who probably just twiddled their thumbs for six hours:

6 hours long full flight... and your seat TV screen is the only one not working!! from Wellthatsucks

17. This person who definitely skipped breakfast that morning:

Got rudely awaken by the sound of everything in my kitchen cupboards crashing to the floor. from Wellthatsucks

18. This person who came face to face with the ring of death:

Booted up my old Xbox to play some Sonic 06, then this happened... from Wellthatsucks

19. This person whose Apple Watch said "bye bye":

Tried to put a backpack on, the watch strap broke and now a loving gift from my parents is broken. from Wellthatsucks

20. This person whose dog really changed the trajectory of their day:

My dog rolled in (what I can only imagine to be) human shit in an alley while I wasn’t watching. My god the smell. from Wellthatsucks

21. This person who experienced an unfathomable amount of pain:

22. This person who doubled their work day:

My mom works at a big box store and this happened in her department today… from Wellthatsucks

23. This person who had to settle for chocolate soup at Easter:

When you hide the chocolate bunnies on top of a cabinet, but forget the radiator heats up that corner of the room at night from Wellthatsucks

24. These people, who probably rue the day they decided to go to CrossFit in the first place:

This just proves that CrossFit is toxic. from Wellthatsucks

25. This person who forgot about the beer:

Heard a loud noise in my apartment last night. Had no idea what it was.. until I opened my freezer today. Found the 1.2L beer I forgot about. from Wellthatsucks

26. This person who won't be doing any hiking on their trip:

Just arrived for the first day of my hiking trip from Wellthatsucks

27. This person who had a very unfavorable ingredient added to their rice:

Extra Crunchy Rice from Wellthatsucks

28. This person who accidentally purchased "All Lime" Skittles:

Was really excited for some sour skittles. from Wellthatsucks

29. This person who won't be getting to their car any time soon:

I’ve been stuck home since Tuesday after a blizzard in North Dakota, now the plows moved all the snow in front of my garage blocking my truck inside. I have no way to move the snow to leave. from Wellthatsucks

30. This person who demolished a house:

Girlfriends uncle set the house on fire from Wellthatsucks

31. This person who's gonna have to get used to the smell of urine:

I was cleaning out my rental house and I smelled some strange smell in the closet. I had to get down on my knees to read this on the floor. It was written in sharpie from Wellthatsucks

32. This person whose car is pretty much unusable:

Someone tried to steal my car last night.. key definitely doesn’t work from Wellthatsucks

33. This person who had to clean on an empty stomach:

My fresh out of the oven pizza slipped off the pan and fell between my oven and fridge. from Wellthatsucks

34. And finally, this person who broke their foot the day before they moved to a foreign country:

I tripped and broke my foot the day before my Master’s Program was set to start. In a foreign country. In a city with cobblestones streets, where you have to walk everywhere. from Wellthatsucks

H/T: r/Wellthatsucks

