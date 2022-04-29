34 People Who Literally Had The Worst Day In The Entire World, Like, It's Truly Only Up From Here
1. This person who broke both their legs on the same day:
Broke both legs today :/ from Wellthatsucks
2. This person who just so happened to be parked in their black Jeep Compass when they got this Amber Alert:
I was at Walmart in my black jeep compass and this popped up. Suffice to say I got pulled over and searched. from Wellthatsucks
3. This person who "rolled a joint" on weed day:
I rolled a joint on 04/20. Am I doing this right? from Wellthatsucks
4. This person whose sink became a sinkhole:
Whole kitchen sink just fell out of the counter from Wellthatsucks
5. This person who won't be eating packaged dinners for a long time:
Went back home after a horrible day just to find that my dinner was full of mold.. from Wellthatsucks
6. This person whose strainer broke at the worst possible time:
I guess I will eat dirty sink pasta from Wellthatsucks
7. This person who wanted to feel better, but ended up feeling a whole lot worse:
Got an almost .25 inch electrical burn from physical therapy electrostim machine from Wellthatsucks
8. This person who's just gonna have to go without their gloves forever — sorry:
Left my work gloves outside for a couple of days. Went to got them and found this. from Wellthatsucks
9. This person who spent the better part of their night plucking ticks off their bunny:
went to show my bunny the forrest. sounded better in my head. from Wellthatsucks
10. This person whose dinner had a parasite in it:
A worm in my salmon from Wellthatsucks
11. This person whose car straight-up exploded:
my car exploded on my way to work from Wellthatsucks
12. This person who split their pants, Spongebob style:
Biking to work, and almost there, when my shorts split wide open... about 7 miles from home. from Wellthatsucks
13. This person whose SUV was demolished in one fell swoop:
Tree fell on neighbor's 4Runner from Wellthatsucks
14. This person who narrowly escaped death:
there's the bullet hole from when I got shot at 30 min ago from Wellthatsucks
15. This person who underestimated the power of winter:
Finally brought out the bbq from winter storage from Wellthatsucks
16. This person who probably just twiddled their thumbs for six hours:
6 hours long full flight... and your seat TV screen is the only one not working!! from Wellthatsucks
17. This person who definitely skipped breakfast that morning:
Got rudely awaken by the sound of everything in my kitchen cupboards crashing to the floor. from Wellthatsucks
18. This person who came face to face with the ring of death:
Booted up my old Xbox to play some Sonic 06, then this happened... from Wellthatsucks
19. This person whose Apple Watch said "bye bye":
Tried to put a backpack on, the watch strap broke and now a loving gift from my parents is broken. from Wellthatsucks
20. This person whose dog really changed the trajectory of their day:
My dog rolled in (what I can only imagine to be) human shit in an alley while I wasn’t watching. My god the smell. from Wellthatsucks
22. This person who doubled their work day:
My mom works at a big box store and this happened in her department today… from Wellthatsucks
23. This person who had to settle for chocolate soup at Easter:
When you hide the chocolate bunnies on top of a cabinet, but forget the radiator heats up that corner of the room at night from Wellthatsucks
24. These people, who probably rue the day they decided to go to CrossFit in the first place:
This just proves that CrossFit is toxic. from Wellthatsucks
25. This person who forgot about the beer:
Heard a loud noise in my apartment last night. Had no idea what it was.. until I opened my freezer today. Found the 1.2L beer I forgot about. from Wellthatsucks
26. This person who won't be doing any hiking on their trip:
Just arrived for the first day of my hiking trip from Wellthatsucks
27. This person who had a very unfavorable ingredient added to their rice:
Extra Crunchy Rice from Wellthatsucks
28. This person who accidentally purchased "All Lime" Skittles:
Was really excited for some sour skittles. from Wellthatsucks
29. This person who won't be getting to their car any time soon:
I’ve been stuck home since Tuesday after a blizzard in North Dakota, now the plows moved all the snow in front of my garage blocking my truck inside. I have no way to move the snow to leave. from Wellthatsucks
30. This person who demolished a house:
Girlfriends uncle set the house on fire from Wellthatsucks
31. This person who's gonna have to get used to the smell of urine:
I was cleaning out my rental house and I smelled some strange smell in the closet. I had to get down on my knees to read this on the floor. It was written in sharpie from Wellthatsucks
32. This person whose car is pretty much unusable:
Someone tried to steal my car last night.. key definitely doesn’t work from Wellthatsucks
33. This person who had to clean on an empty stomach:
My fresh out of the oven pizza slipped off the pan and fell between my oven and fridge. from Wellthatsucks
34. And finally, this person who broke their foot the day before they moved to a foreign country:
I tripped and broke my foot the day before my Master’s Program was set to start. In a foreign country. In a city with cobblestones streets, where you have to walk everywhere. from Wellthatsucks
H/T: r/Wellthatsucks
