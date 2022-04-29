ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Titans replace A.J. Brown with Treylon Burks

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles with the 18th overall choice, unwilling apparently to give him the four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed that Philadelphia did give the star receiver. Tennessee got a cheaper replacement with the first-rounder they obtained in the deal, selecting...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0






Report: DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Hopkins withdrew his appeal of the suspension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so he will indeed miss the first six games of the...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Ref explains Draymond's ejection in Warriors' Game 1 win

Draymond Green committed a hard foul on Memphis Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke just before halftime of the Warriors' thrilling 117-116 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Most people watching would agree that Green has no ill-intent when he grabbed Clarke's jersey and yanked him to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond's perfect response to Clarke's ejection remarks

For once, Draymond Green didn’t need to say much to make a statement. The Warriors’ star forward was ejected in the second quarter of the Game 1 matchup of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after the referees determined Green’s foul on Brandon Clarke was a Flagrant 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

