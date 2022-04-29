ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: House fire erupts in south Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire erupted in south Wichita Thursday night. The fire started just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street South and Seneca.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department and the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) both responded to the fire.

According to WFD Battalion Chief Doug Winter, there were “fairly significant fire conditions upon arrival.”

The WFD was able to find a couple of animals inside and remove them. The condition of the animals is unknown.

No people were found inside.

The house is now untenable due to the fire. The Red Cross has been called to help assist.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

