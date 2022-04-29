ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 Reasons Why The Colts Should Sign Duane Brown

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome experts feel Duane Brown is the perfect fit at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. It’s pretty obvious Colts GM Chris Ballard is still in wait-and-see mode. Indy has had good stability at left tackle in previous years. Tarik Glenn protected Peyton Manning’s blind side for 10...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade Invaluable to Las Vegas Raiders

As the 2022 NFL Draft starts to play itself out, it’s starting to become clear that the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers is one that is invaluable for the Las Vegas Raiders. Trading the Silver and Black’s first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Tarik Glenn
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Chris Ballard
Person
Andrew Luck
Yardbarker

NFL mad Lions turned Aidan Hutchinson card in so quickly at NFL Draft?

Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Drafts a Hog: Arkansas DT Predicts He'll 'Take Over the Cowboys'

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Gm#Indy#Vcp Football#Pro Bowler#The Seattle Seahawks#A Low Risk Option For
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Draft Neil Farrell Jr. With 126th Overall Pick

It didn't take long for the Raiders to make their second pick of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft after trading up to acquire Zamir White at No. 122. Las Vegas selected LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. with the 126th overall pick on Saturday. Farrell, a Mobile, Alabama...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Seahawks' interest in Baker Mayfield was 'lukewarm at best'?

Baker Mayfield still has not found a new team, and one potential suitor had a clear reason for not pursuing the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks never had more than “lukewarm” interest in Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ultimately, the team apparently did not see Mayfield as a good fit for their system.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

John Lynch Explains why the 49ers Didn't Address Center or Safety in the NFL Draft

Center and safety were arguably top needs for the 49ers. Going into the NFL draft, you would have thought that the 49ers would have selected a player at one of those positions. However, neither position got addressed. Now the 49ers are left with a question mark at center with the future of Alex Mack uncertain and a vacancy at safety opposite of Jimmie Ward.
NFL
Yardbarker

Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final stages of their general manager search, which includes current ESPN analyst and former Pitt star Louis Riddick. While many fans would love to see Riddick return to Pittsburgh as the Steelers successor of Kevin Colbert, there are many candidates the team is considering.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Could Browns pay '90 percent' of salary to trade QB Baker Mayfield?

Those who predicted that quarterback Baker Mayfield would remain attached to the Cleveland Browns through the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft were proven correct by the time Saturday night came and went. The Carolina Panthers, repeatedly linked with the former Cleveland starter after his employer acquired Deshaun Watson in March, ultimately spent the No. 94 pick on Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral, a decision that some assume removes the Panthers from future discussions regarding Mayfield's services.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy