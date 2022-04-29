ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fire at Fresno church quickly controlled

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fire at a Fresno church was extinguished on Thursday after the flames threatened the location’s gas meter.

The call was received around 4:30 p.m. at the New Hope Ministries church at Ventura Avenue and 10th streets. Crews on the scene say the fire was near the building’s gas meter but they were able to control its spread and prevent further damage.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

