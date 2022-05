The Cleveland Browns missed out on signing a potential star in Justyn Ross. Justyn Ross was at one time the best receiver prospect in all of college football before a spinal issue sidelined him for over a year. He returned to Clemson in 2021, after missing all of 2020, and had a modest season, posting 514 yards and three touchdowns. Part of that had to do with Clemson not having their start quarterback, Trevor Lawerence, anymore. Yet, when Lawerence was there, he and Ross combined for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns in just two seasons.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO