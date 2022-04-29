ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African Community Choir holds concert to benefit community

By Erica Bryant, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
A concert happening this weekend is aimed at lifting spirits and supporting nonprofits.

The African Community Choir was founded in Charlotte in 2006.

Minister Alton Lee had the vision for the group when he moved to the Queen City from Liberia.

“Our members come from all over,” Lee said. “We have typical Americans -- the country we are in. We have people from Ghana. We got people from Nigeria, from Haiti, from Congo.”

Money raised from their events has helped Samaritan’s Purse, the Annie T. Doe Foundation and hurricane victims.

The group’s spring concert this weekend aims to bring peace to the souls of many who have faced loss during the pandemic.

