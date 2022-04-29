ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings trade down in NFL Draft with Detroit Lions

By Chris Schad
 4 days ago

The Vikings will now have the 32nd overall pick in Thursday's draft.

The Minnesota Vikings have traded down in the NFL Draft, making a deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings sent the 12th and 46th picks in the draft in exchange for the 32nd overall pick – the final selection in the first round – as well as the 34th and 66th picks from the Lions.

The Lions used the 12th pick to take ace wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The deal leaves the Vikings with nine picks draft including an additional third-rounder.

It has not received a positive reaction, however, particularly due to the deal not including a 2023 first rounder in exchange for the Lions vaulting 20 spots in the first round.

The trade also strengthens a divisional rival. By adding Williams, the Vikings could have strengthened their wide receiver corps alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Instead, they'll have to find a way to stop Williams twice a year.

The draft has been dominated by defensive players thus far with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick. The Detroit Lions followed by selecting Aiden Hutchinson with the second overall pick.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Guide

