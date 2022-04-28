ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kenyon Green selected 15th overall by the Houston Texas in the 2022 NFL draft

By Cameron Ohnysty
 4 days ago

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans with the 15th overall pick. The Texans traded back from the 13th to the 15th pick with the Eagles, but go their guy in Green.  As one of the most versatile linemen and overall players in the draft, his early selection was no surprise, bringing an SEC pedigree that the Nic Caserio and Lovie Smith can trust from a player development standpoint and translating to a readiness for the NFL.

Standing at 6-4 and 323 pounds, Green has the ability to physically impose his will in both pass pro and the run game, being technically sound against leverage while relying on his strong hands and quick feet while being a force in the run game , with the potential to be a dominant and instinctive run blocker at the guard position for years to come, putting quarterback Davis Mills in position to succeed. Green’s versatility on the O-line, will also help the Texans tremendously in injury-based situations if they need him to step out to tackle in a pinch.

