2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning to New Orleans Saints

Even the most hidden of gems in the 2022 NFL Draft's first round seem to carry at least two-to-three stars.

Most, in truth, were bluechip prospects.

Which makes Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning's rise that much more remarkable.

It wasn't until his stellar performance at the Senior Bowl that Penning was viewed as a first-round talent, but by then he'd already greatly outperformed his recruiting profile.

Penning was selected No. 19 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Here's what Penning was rated as a prospect coming out of Newman Catholic High School (Iowa):

247Sports

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : There is nothing to comment upon.

(Shrug emoji)

Rivals

Ranking : Not rated

Notable :

ESPN

Ranking : No profile found

Notable : None of the recruiting services gave Penning any stars.

Coaches coaching staffs agreed.

His lone offer was from Northern Iowa.

Senior season highlights