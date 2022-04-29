ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning to New Orleans Saints

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fa4kU_0fNbopp300

Even the most hidden of gems in the 2022 NFL Draft's first round seem to carry at least two-to-three stars.

Most, in truth, were bluechip prospects.

Which makes Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning's rise that much more remarkable.

It wasn't until his stellar performance at the Senior Bowl that Penning was viewed as a first-round talent, but by then he'd already greatly outperformed his recruiting profile.

Penning was selected No. 19 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Here's what Penning was rated as a prospect coming out of Newman Catholic High School (Iowa):

247Sports

Ranking : Not rated

Notable : There is nothing to comment upon.

(Shrug emoji)

Rivals

Ranking : Not rated

Notable :

ESPN

Ranking : No profile found

Notable : None of the recruiting services gave Penning any stars.

Coaches coaching staffs agreed.

His lone offer was from Northern Iowa.

Senior season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Football
Mason City, IA
Sports
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Northern Iowa#2022 Nfl Draft#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Nfl Draft#Bluechip#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
428
Followers
504
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy