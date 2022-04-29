ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove leaders to consider resolution that apologies to Chinese community

By Ana Torrea
 4 days ago
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Pacific Grove will be considering an apology letter to the Chinese community for the treatment of Chinese settlers at the Point Alones Fishing Village.

According to the Committee's agenda, more than 40 members of the community were consulted, including village descendants, members of local and regional Chinese American organizations, Pacific Grove and Monterey County residents of Asian and non-Asian backgrounds.

“When the DEI Task Force began last year, community members brought it to our attention in public comments,” said Kim Bui with the task force. “They really felt it was time for the city to acknowledge the treatment of Chinese settlers and their descendants.”

More than 100 years ago, the Chinese Fishing Village once stood along the present-day Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. But it burned down in 1906.

Community members told KION that the apology is a step in the right direction.

“There's some type of healing to that,” said Elbert Ojendis, a longtime resident of Monterey County. “It doesn't correct everything what they went through but I think it's a right step forward.”

People now walk their dogs and ride their bikes on the trail but the plaque on the
trail reminds people of the history there.

The apology will be presented to the City Council on May 11 and will be publicly read on May 14 during the Walk of Remembrance if approved by the council.

Click here to see the DEI Committee's resolution draft.

