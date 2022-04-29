ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Player grades: Joel Embiid, Sixers eliminate Raptors with Game 6 road win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s26Wg_0fNbo8OP00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO–The Philadelphia 76ers wanted to get rid of the pesky Toronto Raptors and not give them any more life in this series. The Sixers were once up 3-0 before the Raptors won two in a row to make it a series as they faced insurmountable odds. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 hole and won a series.

The Sixers made sure that they were not the first one to do so as they came out looking sharp from the beginning in this one as they were able to build a lead and sustain it. Even when the Raptors briefly took the lead, the Sixers were able to buckle down and really get back to the team that won the first two games of this series easily. Philadelphia went on to win it 132-97 to advance to Round 2 and set up a date with the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points and 10 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and eight assists, James Harden had 22 and 15 assists with six rebounds, and Danny Green had 12 points. Tobias Harris also added 19 and 11 rebounds in this one.

Here are the player grades from the series-clincher:

James Harden: A

Harden must’ve heard all of the criticisms thrown out since Game 5. He was aggressive from the jump in this one with a vicious slam in the half-court and he was constantly getting into the paint and drawing fouls. It was something not necessarily seen from him during his Sixers tenure and especially not this series. He shot the ball pretty well while also getting to the free-throw line and getting him going early and setting the tone was a big help on the offensive end.

Tyrese Maxey: A

The key for Maxey against a big Raptors team is getting him downhill quickly and using his speed to be able to get down the floor before Toronto does. To do that, the Sixers have to be able to force turnovers and push the pace and they did so a bit early. They also set screens for him in the half-court offense to give him some freedom at the basket. Once he saw some baskets fall, he began to get the 3-point shot going and he was playing with a swagger and a confidence that had been missing since Game 2.

Danny Green: A

Green did his job as somebody who spaces the floor for the offense as he attracted a lot of attention from Toronto. He knocked down his corner triples, too which is always a good sign for the offense. That is the spot where he can be most effective. His 3-point shooting was huge in this one as the Sixers found their groove on the offensive end.

Tobias Harris: B-

The guy is just so consistent. Harris knocked down a triple in the opening minutes, played very good defense again, and he was active on the glass. Just really doing everything the Sixers ask of him out on the floor. He forced Pascal Siakam into some tough shots, but he just made a majority of them. The only big issues were the fouls he committed which limited his time out on the floor.

Joel Embiid: A-

It looked like the thumb was bothering Embiid to start the game. He committed a few turnovers as the Raptors once again came swarming with their army of big defenders with their wingspans and he had a tough time responding to start. After settling for contested triples at the start of this game, the big fella was then getting into the paint and using his 7-foot frame to rise up over the Raptors and he got back to being himself a bit. He was much more efficient in this one than in Games 4 and 5. His head seemed to be more in it on the offensive end, although his defense wasn’t up to his usual standards.

Georges Niang: D+

Niang had a tough start defensively as he lost Chris Boucher a couple of times on back door cuts with the Sixers in a zone. He is not a particularly fast guy, to begin with, but it looks like the knee injury toward the end of the regular season is bothering him a bit. He gets points for knocking down a couple of triples in the second half.

Paul Reed: B

The Sixers turned to Reed a little earlier than usual in this one and he scored off a pick-and-roll to start his stint. He then finished a 3-point play and made life tough for Toronto on the defensive end. This was a solid game for him following a disastrous Game 5.

Shake Milton: B

An aggressive Milton is always the best Milton. He has the length and the physicality to be able to get into the paint and finish over defenders. He had a good start in that respect when he was able to finish a tough floater to start his night.

Furkan Korkmaz: Incomplete

With Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in this one, the Sixers turned to Korkmaz this time to replace him. This was his first real minutes in this series and he didn’t do much with his first stint. The Raptors are a tough matchup for somebody like him due to their size and athleticism. He only played three minutes in the first half.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick offers advice to Doc Rivers, Sixers before Game 2 with Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have a bit of a problem as they get set to take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 on Wednesday of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The DeAndre Jordan minutes were a disaster on Monday as he started in the Game 1 loss. He was a minus-22 in 17 minutes of playing time and the other centers–Paul Reed and Paul Millsap–Philadelphia didn’t have much success either.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
James Harden
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Pascal Siakam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021-22 Thunder player grades: Lindy Waters III

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The intensity of the game has gone up,' says Boston Al Horford of Bucks series. 'That's something we have to adjust to'

The Boston Celtics will get their chance to exact some revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their East semis series this Tuesday night, and veteran big man Al Horford knows what his team needs to do to get it. Speaking after shootaround on game day, the Florida product emphasized that the Celtics “need to be executing their offense better,” and “making sure we’re getting open to offset their pressure.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the Eagles' 2022 NFL draft

The Eagles improved tremendously this weekend during the NFL draft where they selected five players and added veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade, and then started landing several talented undrafted free agents. Jalen Hurts is happy, DeVonta Smith has a competent running mate and Jonathan Gannon’s defense improved...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Cam Johnson has playoff career-high in game one win

The second round of the NBA playoffs are underway and there are multiple former UNC basketball players playing key roles for their teams. One of those players is former Tar Heels forward Cam Johnson. Johnson plays a key role for the Phoenix Suns off of the bench and continued his good play in game one against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Johnson scored a postseason career-high 17 points in 24 mintues. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. The Suns took game one, 121-114. A postseason career high for Cam Johnson. He's at 17 points. 📈 pic.twitter.com/rlHqBn3dQ2 — Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy