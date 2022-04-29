ECHO exceeds fundraising goal at annual Empty Bowls event

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is thanking the community for supporting their Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday.

The annual fundraiser offers soup, bread, and bowls made by local artists for the cost of a ticket.

This year's event sold out and organizers say they exceeded their donation goal, raising more than $83,000 -- the most in ECHO's Empty Bowls event history.

The money will help fund ECHO's work to offer support and solutions to the homeless community in northern San Luis Obispo County.

"What we do is provide people that are unhoused support they need to get back into housing and that takes resources, case management, financial literacy, job placement, support for the children," explained Wendy Lewis, ECHO CEO.

Over the past year, ECHO added a second location. The nonprofit now operates out of both Paso Robles and Atascadero.