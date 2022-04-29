ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

ECHO exceeds fundraising goal at annual Empty Bowls event

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZT8ol_0fNbm2AT00

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is thanking the community for supporting their Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday.

The annual fundraiser offers soup, bread, and bowls made by local artists for the cost of a ticket.

This year's event sold out and organizers say they exceeded their donation goal, raising more than $83,000 -- the most in ECHO's Empty Bowls event history.

The money will help fund ECHO's work to offer support and solutions to the homeless community in northern San Luis Obispo County.

"What we do is provide people that are unhoused support they need to get back into housing and that takes resources, case management, financial literacy, job placement, support for the children," explained Wendy Lewis, ECHO CEO.

Over the past year, ECHO added a second location. The nonprofit now operates out of both Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Society
Atascadero, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Bowls#Fundraising#Charity#Echo
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy