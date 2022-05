The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information related to a homicide that occurred in southern Lowndes County.

Tavares Tywan Roshawn Sanders of Pinetta, Florida (Madison County) was found dead along Club Road on the morning of April 19.

Individuals with information on the situation may provide tips and remain confidential to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Tipline by calling 229-671-2985.