ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer looking for Outstanding Michigan Students nominees

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFLwY_0fNblv9c00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking for nominees for Outstanding Michigan Students. The initiative is in celebration of Student Appreciation Week.

The nominees can be current students of any age. They can be a student who has shown exceptional skills, leadership abilities, or a passion for community involvement. The nominations can be done by a parent, extended family member, teacher, school staff, or coach.

“Michigan is home to many talented and hardworking students of all ages, and I’m excited to recognize their contributions and accomplishments to our great state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether it’s a third grader spearheading a playground cleanup, a high school senior graduating with high honors, or someone taking the next step to further their education, I know there will be many amazing stories shared.”

Students can be nominated by visiting the Michigan.gov website . Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, May 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Betsy DeVos and Ron DeSantis: GOP dynamic duo team up to defund public schools

Donald Trump may not pay his debts, but the man vying to replace him as standard-bearer for Republican grievance politics apparently does. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has received close to $500,000 in campaign contributions from the family of Betsy DeVos over the last four years, returned the favor, appearing on a "tele-townhall" with Trump's former education secretary to promote her campaign to privatize Michigan's public schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has been tough for many of us, especially for those who kept food on our tables while we stayed home. And now, farmers are asking for help. Dozens of Michigan farmers met at Michigan State University Friday to share ideas they say will address current problems they’re are dealing with. They hope these ideas will be included in a new farm bill.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#High School#Michigan Gov
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Republicans punish Trump loyalist, Democrats challenge gubernatorial petitions: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Republican Party took center stage this week following a chaotic endorsement convention which marked big wins for Trump-backed candidates. State Rep. Matt Maddock, a loyalist to former president Donald Trump and husband of Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, was removed from the House GOP caucus on Tuesday after supporting Trump-backed candidates challenging Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy