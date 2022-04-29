Nazareth’s Jahan Dotson goes to Washington Commanders with 16th pick in NFL Draft

Former Nazareth High School and Penn State University wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Dotson will join former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and will play the Eagles twice a year in the NFC East.

At Nazareth, Dotson had 187 receptions, 2,755 receiving yards, and 40 receiving touchdowns, which are all school records.

At Penn State, Dotson also shined. He ended his career as a Nittany Lion with 183 receptions (second all-time at PSU), 2,757 receiving yards (fourth all-time at PSU), and 25 receiving touchdowns (tied for second all-time at PSU).

