Nazareth’s Jahan Dotson goes to Washington Commanders with 16th pick in NFL Draft

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Former Nazareth High School and Penn State University wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Dotson will join former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and will play the Eagles twice a year in the NFC East.

At Nazareth, Dotson had 187 receptions, 2,755 receiving yards, and 40 receiving touchdowns, which are all school records.

At Penn State, Dotson also shined. He ended his career as a Nittany Lion with 183 receptions (second all-time at PSU), 2,757 receiving yards (fourth all-time at PSU), and 25 receiving touchdowns (tied for second all-time at PSU).

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com . Follow him on Twitter @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

Varsity baseball’s best: A look at the top candidates for player, pitcher and coach of the year at April’s end

The month of April ends at midnight on Saturday and in comes the month of May, which is championship month for scholastic spring sports such as baseball. May is when the truly talented players and teams rise up and perform at their best and in many cases, their performances lead to more games in the month of June. May is also the month that awards such as player, pitcher, and coach of the year ...
