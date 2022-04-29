ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Draft: Eagles draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up from Pick 15 to Pick 13 to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis is a 6-6, 341-pound monster who is a freak-of-nature athlete for his size. At the NFL Combine, Davis ran an amazing 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds. Davis will plug in with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to give the Eagles a potentially dominant defensive front.

The Eagles’ official Twitter account shared the trade details:

The Eagles’ trade included the 15th overall pick that they got from the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for the 6th overall pick, which the Dolphins used on WR Jaylen Waddle.

The Eagles have another first-round pick, No. 18.

The Morning Call's Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com

The Morning Call

Roman Quinn, Dustin Peterson happy to be in Phillies organization

Roman Quinn and Dustin Peterson stood in the left corner of the third-base dugout minutes apart late last month after the IronPigs completed batting practice. The two outfielders wore similar smiles and spoke with the same inflection in their voices. They were happy to be in a minor league ballpark on a crisp, windy April night. They were happy to be in the Phillies organization and sharing ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
