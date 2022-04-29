NFL Draft: Eagles draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up from Pick 15 to Pick 13 to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis is a 6-6, 341-pound monster who is a freak-of-nature athlete for his size. At the NFL Combine, Davis ran an amazing 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds. Davis will plug in with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to give the Eagles a potentially dominant defensive front.

The Eagles’ official Twitter account shared the trade details:

The Eagles’ trade included the 15th overall pick that they got from the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for the 6th overall pick, which the Dolphins used on WR Jaylen Waddle.

The Eagles have another first-round pick, No. 18.

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com

Follow him on Twitter @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .