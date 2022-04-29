Jazz And Mavs Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports For Game 6
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 6.
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups
They have also finalized their injury reports for the contest.
The Mavs have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win would advance them to the second-round.
As for the Jazz, they are on the verge of elimination, so if they lose they will be headed for the 2022 offseason.
The Mavs will likely come out very motivated in the game, because in the last two seasons they have been sent home in the first-round.
Going back to Dallas for a Game 7 would give them an advantage, but anything can happen in a seventh game.
The Jazz will also be motivated to not have another shortcoming in the playoffs.
They were the best team in the NBA during the regular season last year, but got sent home in the second-round of the playoffs.
The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have never made the Western Conference Finals, and if they lose in the first-round they will be regressing.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0