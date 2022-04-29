Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Pelicans

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The win advances the Suns to the second-round of the playoffs, while the Pelicans will head for the 2022 offseason.

Chris Paul had 33 points and eight assists, while shooting an incredible 14-14 from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love sent out a tweet about Paul's performance on Thursday evening.

Love and the Cavs had been having a fantastic regular season, but faded as the year went on and ultimately ended up with the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.

They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

The Suns are now in the middle of another playoff run just one season after making the NBA Finals.

They had the best record in the regular season, and were the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans gave them a good fight, and for a young team to be playing without their best player (Zion Williamson), they had an incredible season just by making the playoffs and winning two games.

Related stories on NBA basketball