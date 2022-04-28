ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Guy Fieri, LQHS host lunch to thank 400 local veterans and first responders

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb7dQ_0fNbloDl00

TV Host and Chef, Guy Fieri, teamed up with La Quinta High School to throw a special barbecue thanking over 400 local veterans and first responders.

His foundation partnered with the Packhouse at Aziz farms, and La Quinta High School's Culinary Program.

One of the students, Caleb Balmer tells us Fieri gave the students a pep talk before the event, "He was just saying experience is the main thing to work in the industry, and just gave us some tips on what to do. And it was super cool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAUIY_0fNbloDl00

Fieri's foundation is dedicated to supporting communities and celebrating their heroes, "Everybody in this community rallied. The school was great. All kinds of folks helped us out and it was a great event," says Fieri.

Students were able to work alongside Fieri's catering team to help prepare and serve the food on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feQN1_0fNbloDl00

La Quinta High School's Culinary Department head, David Wood tells News Channel 3, "They're getting to practice the things that we learn in class. We do a lot of catering ourselves, but to come in and watch a professional team like Guy's team come in and work together. It's just a blast."

Fieri is shooting a couple of episodes of his show in the Coachella Valley and is also set to make an appearance at Stagecoach this weekend.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Guy Fieri, LQHS host lunch to thank 400 local veterans and first responders appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy