ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Billionaire Luiza Trajano, the businesswoman shaking up Brazil

By EVARISTO SA, Ricardo CHICARELLI, LujÃ¡n Scarpinelli, NELSON ALMEIDA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHG3Y_0fNblnL200
With Brazil deeply polarized, billionaire businesswoman Luiza Trajano says she wants to unite the country -- but doesn't want to run for president /AFP

Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Trajano has made it onto a lot of lists: TIME's most influential people, Forbes' billionaires, the biggest fortunes in Brazil...

But although she has been touted as a potential contender in Brazil's presidential elections this year, there is one list she says she is determined to stay off: the ballot.

With the country deeply polarized ahead of October's polls, "I want to unite Brazil," not divide it further, says the 73-year-old entrepreneur, who made her fortune building her family store, Magazine Luiza, into one of Latin America's biggest online retailers.

Not that Trajano, a household name in Brazil, is shying from the spotlight as the race heats up between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his nemesis, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Known for her trailblazing work promoting women's equality, fighting racial discrimination and pushing to speed up Brazil's vaccination campaign against Covid-19, Trajano says she remains engaged as ever in this clutch election year.

"I want to take Brazil where I think it should be, where I think it deserves to be," she told AFP in an interview.

"I want to end these deep divisions that are causing the country a lot of harm," said the elegantly dressed businesswoman, a forceful speaker with an imposing personality offset by her contagious laugh and bright red lipstick.

- 'Different' odyssey -

Plenty of Brazilians would like to see Trajano get into politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bjuC_0fNblnL200
Brazil's business sector and political middle are desperately seeking centrist alternatives to President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva /AFP/File

With the business sector and political middle desperately seeking centrist alternatives to Lula and Bolsonaro, her name was floated as a potential "third-way" candidate.

There was also talk Lula could ask her to be his running mate.

"I've been invited plenty of times (to run), including for president," Trajano said.

But she added she doesn't want labels, beyond the ones she already has: chair of the board at Magalu, as her company is popularly known, and president of Women of Brazil, her 100,000-member empowerment initiative.

"I'm nonpartisan, but political," she said.

That has not stopped Bolsonaro from attacking her as a "socialist businesswoman."

Lula has meanwhile sung her praises.

When TIME named Trajano to its list of 100 most influential people last year, the ex-president (2003-2010) wrote the magazine's blurb on her.

"In a world where billionaires burn their fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey... building a commercial giant while constructing a better Brazil," waxed the Workers' Party (PT) founder.

But Trajano wants to be clear: The PT has "never" asked her to run for office, she said.

- Salesgirl to chairwoman -

Trajano grew up the only child of a modest family in the city of Franca, in southeastern Brazil.

She started working at 12 during school vacation, helping out at the household goods store founded in 1957 by her aunt, also named Luiza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5h1V_0fNblnL200
Businesswoman Luiza Trajano (R) took the helm of Magazine Luiza in 1991, turning the business into one of the biggest retail chains in Brazil /AFP

"I had the fortune to come from a family of women entrepreneurs, who believed in the power of women at a time when most women didn't work outside the home," said Trajano.

She took the helm in 1991, and soon turned the business into one of the biggest retail chains in Brazil, with nearly 1,500 stores, and an e-commerce pioneer.

"I've broken a lot of beliefs that limited me," said Trajano.

"I love doing that."

- No slowing down -

Trajano rejects Bolsonaro's label of "socialist." But paradoxically, the fifth-richest woman in Brazil, whose fortune is estimated at $1.4 billion, says she is no fan of capitalism either, calling it "savage."

She prefers to focus on ways to better society.

When Covid-19 hit Brazil hard and Bolsonaro flouted expert advice on containing it, Trajano mobilized a campaign called "United for the Vaccine" that rallied private-sector support for the public-health system.

Seeking to fight structural racism in Brazil, she launched a trainee program at Magazine Luiza in 2020 to recruit promising black employees -- drawing both applause and criticism.

Now she is setting her sights on including more women in politics.

Women currently hold just 15 percent of seats in Brazil's Congress. Trajano wants them to hold half.

She won't run herself -- but she's not slowing down, either.

"I change cycles, but I'll never retire," she said.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Heineken set to invest $360 mln in new brewery in Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Heineken NV's (HEIN.AS) Brazilian arm is set to invest 1.8 billion reais ($360.73 million) in a new production facility in Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. The new brewery, located in the small city of Passos, is scheduled to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

Falklands conflict remains ‘open wound’ for Argentina, says ambassador

The memory of the Falklands War is an “open wound” for Argentina, the country’s ambassador to the UK has said.Speaking to the PA news agency to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict, Javier Figueroa said wrangling over the islands’ sovereignty is “ridiculous”, and he compared the relationship between the islands and Argentina with that of North and South Korea.He said most young people in the UK have no idea “Britain has a beef with Argentina regarding the South Atlantic”.The issue of the islands’ sovereignty does not have “high visibility” in public opinion in the UK, he said, but in...
EUROPE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Latin America#Brazilian
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy