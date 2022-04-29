Jeremy Swayman Wins Bruins 7th Player Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was named the winner of the Bruins’ annual 7th Player Award on Thursday evening, prior to the team’s 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The award — which is annually given to the Bruins player who most exceeds expectations — was voted on by fans at NESN.com.

The 23-year-old Swayman has started 40 games for Boston this season, his first full year in the NHL. He owns a 23-13-3 record, .915 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average.

Swayman wasn’t expected to work in a 50-50 split in net, after the team signed Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal on the first day of free agency last season. Swayman was also slotted to be sent to the AHL once Tuukka Rask re-signed with the team midseason, following his surgery.

Swayman did briefly head to Providence but came back after Rask was unable to play following hip surgery, and he enters the final day of the season ranked 11th in the NHL in save percentage (among goalies with at least 30 games played).

Recent winners of the 7th Player Award are Charlie Coyle (2020), Chris Wagner (2019), Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2015, 2017), Brad Marchand (2011, 2016), Reilly Smith (2014), Dougie Hamilton (2013), Tyler Seguin (2012), and Tuukka Rask (2010).