ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Antisemitic flyers littered around Highland Park

fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of residents in Highland Park woke...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
Highland Park, IL
Society
City
Highland Park, IL
Chicago Tribune

Death of a dream house: Despite owner’s pleas, DuPage County tears down unfinished mansion that became trespassers’ oasis

As Masud Arjmand sat in a Naperville coffee shop last week, describing the 15-year odyssey that turned his would-be dream house into a target for demolition, an excavator was already taking bites out of the unfinished Spanish-style mansion and piling the rubble into a huge heap. Informed of that by a Tribune reporter, Arjmand appeared stunned. “It’s being torn down?” he said. “How could they ...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Tribune

How one apartment project on the Far Northwest Side created divisions on affordable housing, congestion and more

Biking around her Far Northwest Side neighborhood, Monica Dillon’s eyes sometimes linger past a nondescript parking lot east of O’Hare International Airport, squeezed between the Kennedy Expressway, some office buildings and a Marriott hotel. Plans to build a $91 million apartment complex with some affordable units on the Higgins Road lot west of Cumberland Avenue have stirred controversies ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy