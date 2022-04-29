Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County...www.wjhg.com
I knew he couldn’t hide out for long. Don’t nobody want someone like him around them or bring a person like that into their home unless they’re just like him. Glad he got caught.. Thank you law officers and Lulu for keeping the community safe and being brave and courageous in a dangerous situation. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️💜🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
Where do they always find these people that look like outstanding citizens and arrest them? What a shame!
Alabama sure has trouble holding onto their inmates. Another one yesterday is on the run.
