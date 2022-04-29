ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 24

Stella 1
3d ago

I knew he couldn’t hide out for long. Don’t nobody want someone like him around them or bring a person like that into their home unless they’re just like him. Glad he got caught.. Thank you law officers and Lulu for keeping the community safe and being brave and courageous in a dangerous situation. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️💜🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

Zachary Litgen
3d ago

Where do they always find these people that look like outstanding citizens and arrest them? What a shame!

Mary Poliseo
1d ago

Alabama sure has trouble holding onto their inmates. Another one yesterday is on the run.

Fox News

California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA

