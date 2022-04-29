ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hawks learning throughout game-heavy season

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2HN8_0fNbkOZc00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the weather postponing and rescheduling games, the University Hawks, like other teams around the state, have had to play more consecutive games than they’re used to.

The Hawks don’t mind. They learn from each game they compete in.

“We’re learning from those mistakes and getting better in practices,” Autumn Stemple, senior pitcher said.

University also takes pride in practices they are able to have as they work on fine-tuning what didn’t go so well in that week’s games.

Stemple has been a walking highlight for the Hawks in the circle. She’s at 175 strikeouts as of Thursday morning with a 1.043 ERA.

Junior third baseman, Anna Argabrite, brings strength to the Hawks’ lineup. Argabrite has a .418 batting averafe, 23 singles, four doubles and nine RBIs on the season.

Both players said this far into the season, they’ve seen their team have good games and not-so good games and they know what they have to work on.

“I think we’re getting more timely hits, those are coming in. Everybody is getting more comfortable and throughout the season we’re all growing and getting better,” Stemple said.

“We’ve learned. We’ve had a couple practices on learning to wait on the ball.Our struggle this year was to hit slow pitchers and we’ve been losing to some teams that we definitely could’ve beat,” Argabrite said.

The Hawks prepare for sectional play starting this upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

McDougal, Indians shutout Patriots

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport advanced to 18-4 on the season with a 2-0 shutout win over Wheeling Park on Thursday night. The Indians scored in the bottom of the first as Anthony Dixon’s RBI put the first score on the board. A passed ball gave Bridgeport its second run in the bottom of the third […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State falls to Azusa Pacific at NCATA Nationals

EUGENE, OR. – The Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling program’s standout season came to a close on Thursday night as the Falcons fell to Azusa Pacific. The Falcons were just one of eight programs to compete at the NCATA National Championships. The seventh-seeded Falcons fell to two-seeded Azusa Pacific 267.940-257.115. The Falcons were down 96.400-92.725 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV firefighter dies trying to rescue residents

UPDATE 5/1/22, 8:35 P.M. The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred just south of Sutton, WV near the Herold Bridge when the vehicle went into the Elk River. Both occupants drowned in the accident. A volunteer fireman also drowned attempting to rescue the victims. A deputy and state trooper […]
SUTTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Hawks
WBOY 12 News

New details released in Mon County apartments shooting

(UPDATE: 4/29/2022, 4:33 p.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, new details have been released in a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Morgantown last weekend, and deputies are asking for information from the public. Detectives believe that the shots fired in the early morning […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Bulldogs sweep double-header over Raiders

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County defeated Roane County 9-2 and 9-3 to sweep the double-header on Monday. In the second game, the Bulldogs got an early lead in the top of the first as Olivia See drove in Josalyn Lipscomb for the early 1-0 lead. Then Kenna Curran’s pop up allowed two Bulldogs to […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

RCB theater hosts production of the SpongeBob Musical

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School Theatre Department hosted performances of Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical to the public on Saturday night with another show set for 2 p.m. Sunday. Theater officials said after not being able to perform on the stage due to the effects of COVID-19, RCB Theatre students are excited to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bucs fight for 6-4 victory over Flying Eagls

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur battled for the 6-4 win over Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday night. Buckhannon led 2-1 after the first inning but Robert C. Byrd gained the lead after a two-run top of the third. The Bucs tied it up in the bottom of the fourth as Jansen Kimble singled to put the […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Curran tosses perfect game in sectional action

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County sophomore Pitcher, Kenna Curran, had a night in the circle on Monday, tossing a perfect game in the Bulldogs’ 14-0 win over Tygarts Valley. Doddridge County had no trouble getting started offensively. Four runs in the first inning gave the Bulldogs from West Union the lead they never lost. […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Roof of old Ramada Inn blown off in storms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The roof of the former Ramada Inn building in Morgantown was damaged on Sunday evening, likely due to storms in the area. According to officials at the scene, the initial call came around 9:00 P.M. for an excessive amount of water in the building. However, when firefighters arrived, they found “90% of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy