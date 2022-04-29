ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Silver Alert issued for 2-year-old missing from Meriden

By Isabella Gentile
 4 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a two-year-old missing from Meriden.

Lorayna Crespo has been missing since Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. She is 2 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

State police said Crespo is believed to be in the company of her parents, Rauel and Lisa Crespo, who are possibly operating a 2013 gray Honda Civic with CT license plate AC97869.

If you have any information about Lorayna’s whereabouts, contact the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit at (203) 393-4200.

