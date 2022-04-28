ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix PD release body cam footage showing female officer shot during ambush

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting took place at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road. Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman there, because she told them she was uncomfortable meeting police at her home. Phoenix Police Department bodycam footage. (Phoenix PD) In a 911...

AZFamily

Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police released body-camera footage on Thursday afternoon of the shootout between officers and suspect Nicholas Cowan, which left officer Denise Bruce-Jones hospitalized. The graphic video shows Cowan shooting Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away from the Phoenix gas station, investigators said. Cowan’s ex-girlfriend called 911...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Arizona's Family Investigates Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is using consumer fraud funds to pay for high-profile legal fights. Antisemitic incidents in Arizona are on the rise according to a new Anti-Defamation League report. Updated: 16 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
