Update: Detroit’s ‘10,000 Up’ Tree Planting Initiative

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is hard at work making the city much greener, through the “10,000 Up” campaign.

Through the city’s efforts the campaign is halfway through, having planted over 5,500 trees since the program started in 2017.

Earlier today, city officials highlighted the importance of this ongoing initiative, and how helped achieve greater health equity for residents around Detroit

In the upcoming months, reach out to Detroit city officials if you want to request a tree be put up in your neighborhood.

To request a tree, fill out this form here .

