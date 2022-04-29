ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah man turns himself in after breaking into church and stealing from tithe box: police

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah man and two suspects allegedly broke into a church and stole checks from a tithe box before he surrendered to authorities days later. David Moroni Raynor, 18, allegedly committed the crime on April 13 with two accomplices and surrendered to police on Saturday, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported....

ABC4

SLC men allegedly break into church, steal checks

ROCKY RIDGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a church and stealing checks from tithing boxes with two others. David Moroni Raynor, 19, turned himself in to officials with the Juab County Jail on April 23 for crimes that date back to April 13.  According to police records, video […]
