ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Detroit Historical Museum Program To Highlight Black Entrepreneurs

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ugvl_0fNbjVTG00

(CBS DETROIT) – A new program at the Detroit Historical Museum is celebrating black entrepreneurs.

“The Hustle” will document the history of Black Detroit businesses that are the backbone of their neighborhoods.

This exhibit will incorporate things like photography, oral histories, and events.

Anyone can nominate a business or owner by visiting here , or by dropping a nomination in one of the community ballot boxes located around the city.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastern Michigan University’s Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is honoring two top business leaders, dedicating two labs in its newly renovated engineering and technology complex. The university held a ceremony Thursday celebrating the official opening of the labs within the newly renovated Sill Hall. The naming of the Woods Construction Construction Management Lab recognizes the commitment of Woods Construction and its president, EMU alumnus John Bodary. The Jack E. Roush Automotive Lab is named after American motorsports icon and EMU alumnus Jack E. Roush. “The extensive renovations and expansion of Sill Hall make it a premier destination for students entering the engineering and technology fields,” EMU President James Smith said in a statement. “Thanks to the support of John Bodary, Jack Roush, and other members of our business community, students from around the world receive a world-class education in a modernized facility where they experience dynamic and functional hands-on learning opportunities guided by our outstanding faculty.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit’s First Independence Bank Expands To Minneapolis

(CBS DETROIT) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open Tuesday. First Independence Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, is making a move to Minnesota with the help of five major banks. We’re delighted to announce our upcoming #historicevent: #FirstIndependence Bank will be hosting the grand opening of our Minneapolis Branch on Tuesday, April 26th, and you’re invited to celebrate with us!#ficonnected #bankingTwinCities #TwinCitiesbank #Minneapolisbank #event pic.twitter.com/JoOspsjWvf — First Independence Bank (@ficonnected) April 23, 2022 The Minnesota branch will open on University Avenue in Minneapolis. The bank opened in May 1970. It is the only Black-owned bank headquartered in Michigan. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
CBS Detroit

Public Invited To Enjoy 2 Million Daffodils Blooming In Detroit, City Plans To Plant 500K This Fall

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is inviting the public to enjoy the 2 million daffodils now blooming around the city. The city says it plans to plant 500,000 daffodils this fall. “Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom,” said Barry Burton, project manager of the Landscape Design Unit for the City of Detroit. “By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground and we’re just getting started. We have...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center To Host ‘Party For The Planet’ Event Series

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and Belle Isle Nature Center will be hosting events to honor the earth as part of the “Party for the Planet” series. Zoo officials say there will be four events beginning April 22 through June 8 to “promote sustainable living and encourage guests to make their community a greener place.” The events are hosted in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). More than 120 zoos and aquariums are participating in the series. “We are pleased to celebrate green initiatives here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Stephen Vrla, DZS curator of humane...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Army Nurse Celebrates 104th Birthday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan centenarian yet another triple-digit birthday. On April 22, the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Saginaw celebrated one of their oldest patients, Irene Hosking, who is turning 104 this month. Hospital staff, family members and even TV5 stopped by to wish her a happy birthday as she gets ready to celebrate another year. Irene Hosking is turning 104 this month. (credit: WNEM) “But this is just absolutely, it is the best,” Hosking said. “The best of everything.” Hosking served as an Army corps nurse during World War II. She is still active with the veterans of Foreign Wars in Michigan. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Entrepreneurs#Racism#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's always nice to have a good spot for getting your favorite Jamaican cuisine around here, but as we all know, sometimes you need to stray a bit from the norm and try something different than what you would typically find around here. This is precisely the type of scenario where Yumvillage comes into play.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Names Calandra Green Its First Black Female Health Officer

(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, Calandra Green was named the new Oakland County health officer, becoming the first Black woman to hold the leadership role. Green, who is a registered nurse, will oversee public health throughout the county, according to a press release. “Calandra shares our vision for having public health rooted in the community,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “As we transition to a new phase of the pandemic, her knowledge, skills, and commitment are what we need to move public health forward to achieve our strategic goal of having healthy residents.” Calandra Green (provided by Oakland County) Officials say...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Town hall for Pontiac business owners, entrepreneurs

Pontiac officials want to hear from small business owners, new and old, and entrepreneurs at any point in their business development. City officials are convening a town hall for that purpose on Saturday, May 14. Speakers listed include Linnette Phillips, the city’s economic development director, and business consultant Tameka Ramsey.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

DETROIT – The annual Detroit Jazz Festival is returning to an in-person format this Labor Day weekend. The festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will be held on Sept. 2-5. Event organizers announced Saturday some of the headliners for this year’s lineup. Some headliners include Bill Frisell Trio, Dianne...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ypsilanti teen artists to ask difficult questions during two-day performance in May

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Young, Ypsilanti-based artists will ask tough questions and explore the themes of gentrification, community and housing justice on May 14 and 15. For two days at Ypsilanti Community High School, the group -- called Staying Power/Staying Home -- will debut a program reflective of their lived experiences.
CBS Detroit

Belle Isle Conservancy Celebrates Japanese Culture With Annual Koi Festival

(CBS DETROIT) — Paying homage to the Japanese culture, the Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its koi fish collection in it annual Koi Festival. The event on Sunday features games, martial arts demonstrations, music, crafts and food. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the festival was first hosted in 2017. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Making it “Rain” soul and R&B in Detroit this weekend

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Laura Rain & The Caesars to tell us about their music and upcoming performance. The band recently released a new album called Rise Again, and Laura said the collection of songs were a product of the pandemic. Despite being written during lockdown, the album placed fourth on the U.K. soul chart.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy