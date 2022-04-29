ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Mexican & Chinese Nationals In U.S. Illegally Arrested In Oakland County Drug Bust

By Sara Powers
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A Mexican and Chinese national are in jail tonight after a $1 million drug bust in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hong Yuan Li, 40, and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero,44, after seizing 10 kilograms of cocaine, $3,600 in cash, and a handgun.

The men were attempting to distribute $1 million worth of cocaine.

Both men are in the country illegally and it’s raising some immigration concerns.

The arrest happened on April 21, in Pontiac, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did not release any details about how the investigation started.

Both Li and Quintero are being held on a million-dollar bond.

sporty
3d ago

Illegal criminals coming over our borders!? Really?! Thought all those coming in were good people!? Thank Joe and the gang, and buckle up, it's only going to get worse!

Brownie58
3d ago

You criminals are coming across the border? I thought they were all just “good citizens”.

