Mexican & Chinese Nationals In U.S. Illegally Arrested In Oakland County Drug Bust

(CBS DETROIT) – A Mexican and Chinese national are in jail tonight after a $1 million drug bust in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hong Yuan Li, 40, and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero,44, after seizing 10 kilograms of cocaine, $3,600 in cash, and a handgun.

The men were attempting to distribute $1 million worth of cocaine.

Both men are in the country illegally and it’s raising some immigration concerns.

The arrest happened on April 21, in Pontiac, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did not release any details about how the investigation started.

Both Li and Quintero are being held on a million-dollar bond.

