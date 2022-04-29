Chargers vs Chiefs. Thursday Night. Week 2.

Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO