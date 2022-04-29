Chargers vs Chiefs. Thursday Night. Week 2.

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
Mark Dominik talks about the Browns’ offseason moves, the talent they added in the NFL Draft, the possible suspension ahead for Deshaun Watson, whether he expects Jarvis Landry to return and what this organization does with Baker Mayfield now.
Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.
Comments / 0