COVID-19: How Cases in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Cedar Rapids, IA metro area consists of Linn County, Benton County, and Jones County. As of April 26, there were 23,622.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Cedar Rapids residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cedar Rapids metro area, Jones County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 26,562.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Jones County, the most of any county in Cedar Rapids, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Linn County, there were 23,363.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Cedar Rapids.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Cedar Rapids metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents 11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,291 20,509.9 144 116.8 26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 40,017 23,446.0 227 133.0 16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,793 23,622.1 730 270.3 19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 91,119 23,904.8 1,037 272.1 47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,858 24,097.1 599 353.3 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,767 25,684.4 1,573 231.2 20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,987 26,795.7 294 303.1 43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,863 28,407.5 471 327.4

